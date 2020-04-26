Bears sign Ledarius Mack, the brother of linebacker Khalil Mack

BOWLING GREEN, OH – NOVEMBER 23: Ledarius Mack #52 of the Buffalo Bulls in action during the game against the Bowling Green Falcons at Doyt Perry Stadium on November 23, 2018 in Bowling Green, Ohio. Buffalo won 44-14. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – One of the most intriguing and stressful times for a general manager in the NFL is the time that immediately follows the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

That’s when the race to sign undrafted college free agents begins, as calls go out to agents for players who didn’t hear their named called over the last three days. It’s a big time for those college players hoping to still keep their careers going and a chance for them to find a team where they can have the best chance to play.

For teams, as history has shown, UFAs can find their way onto a roster and make major contributions.

While the Bears haven’t released their full list of acquisitions yet, there is one player that’s going to generate a lot of attention.

The brother of Bears' linebacker Khalil Mack. https://t.co/82ZysMsw2d — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 25, 2020

Defensive end Ledarius Mack of Buffalo signed with the team on Saturday night not long after the draft came to an end. He is Khalil Mack’s younger brother, and now gets a chance to play alongside him in 2020.

“That’s something we’re looking forward to, it’s something that worked out for us,” said Pace on Saturday of Ledarius Mack. “It will be unique having two brothers on the same team.”

Playing at Buffalo, just like his brother, Mack carved out his own legacy at the school at defensive end. In 2019 he led the Bulls with 12 tackles for loss along with three forced fumbles while finishing third on the team with eight sacks.

Ledarius’ efforts earned him a spot on the All-Mid American Conference second team, and a shot to play alongside his brother this fall.