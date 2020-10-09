Bears hang on to beat Tampa Bay 20-19; improves to 4-1 on the season

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers attempts a sneak while being tackled by Eddie Jackson #39 of the Chicago Bears in the second quarter at Soldier Field on October 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The Bears beat Tom Brady for the first time in his career 20-19 Thursday night on the way to a 4-1 record.

The last time the Bears were 4-1 was in 2012, when they went on to finish 10-6 and ended up with the firing of Lovie Smith.

The scoring action got started after Tom Brady, who never lost the Bears coming in, and company were held to a field goal on their opening drive.

After a Bears’ three-and-out on their first drive, Foles led the team down to the 37 yard line when a ball bounced out of Robinson’s hands and into the hands of Carleton Davis for an interception.

It resulted in a five-play, 50 yard drive to put the Bucs up 10-0.

After Tampa Bay converted another field goal to make it 13-0, the Bears got their first rushing touchdown of the year on the back of David Montgomery to make it 13-7. His 3-yard scamper capped off a 10-play, 75 yard drive.

The Bears got a much-needed takeaway with 1:31 left in the first half after Kyle Fuller put the hit stick on Ke’Shawn Vaughn, forcing a fumble after Fuller was initially flagged on the play.

Nick Foles got right to work and ended up firing a bullet to Jimmy Graham in the end zone, who came down with it one-handed to put the Bears up 14-13.

Graham continues to be a red zone threat after coming down from Green Bay. The 33-year-old veteran now has four touchdowns and seems rejuvenated.

A lone field goal in the third quarter by Tampa Bay made it 16-14 when the fourth quarter started. With 10:34 left in the fourth, kicker Cairo Santos drilled a 47 yard field goal to make it 17-16 Bears.

Tampa Bay countered with a field goal of their own with 4:49 left to go up 19-16.

Foles and company had to punt on their first try winning the game, but the defense forced a Tampa Bay three-and-out to get the ball back with 2:32 left. The Bears’ offense didn’t waste the opportunity.

on 2nd and 11, Foles got the Bears within field goal position on perfect pass to Montgomery. Cairo Santos converted a 38 yard attempt to put the Bears up 20-19. An incomplete pass near the end of the drive gave Tom Brady 1:13 get into field goal range.

He was unable to ignite any late game magic and the Bears held on.

The Bears play next week at Carolina.