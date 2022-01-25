Bears GM/HC Search Update: Things heat up as another week begins

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 25: A Chicago Bears helmet is pictured after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 25, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – It’s now been 15 days since the Bears dismissed their general manager and head coach and the interviews still are continuing as the search enters a third week.

Yet the number of people interviewing continues to increase with more having their second interviews with the team’s search committee as the week begins.

On Monday the team confirmed general manager interviews with Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan and Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown. This was followed by two interviews with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the team is expected to speak to three other individuals for the general manager job at some point this week per Ian Rappoport: Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, and Patriots front office consultant Eliot Wolf.

A video on Twitter Monday night posted by Eric Bohn appears to show team chairman George McCaskey picking up Poles at O’Hare Airport for what could be a second interview with the team.

Khan began his NFL career with the Saints in 2007 as he worked in their football operations department till joining the Steelers in 2001. He spent his first 11 seasons with the team as the football administration coordinator as the franchise captured its last two Super Bowl titles in 2005 and 2008.

Khan then became the director of football administration through 2016 before taking on the role of vice president of football and business administration which he still holds today.

Brown has a history with the Bears that began after starting his NFL career in 2000 as a scouting intern for the Colts then an assistant scout in Washington. In 2001 he came to Chicago as the assistant director of pro personnel and was in that position until 2007.

After that, Brown returned to Washington where he was the director of player personnel through 2013 before joining the Browns for two seasons as vice president of player personnel. He then went to the Colts as their director of college scouting under general manager Chris Ballard, whom he worked for in Chicago.