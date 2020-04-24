Bears get to start their NFL Draft on Friday night

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION – APRIL 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this still image from video provided by the NFL, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks from his home in Bronxville, New York during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23, 2020. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – It wasn’t impossible, but it was pretty unlikely that fans were going to see the Bears “On The Clock” on Thursday night.

Ryan Pace has been bold with his moves in the NFL Draft, for both good and bad, but it didn’t appear that he’d be willing to part with more to jump up into the first round. So for a second-straight year, the Bears were mostly a spectator for the first virtual draft in NFL history on Thursday.

Remember, the Bears’ first round pick in 2019 and 2020 went to the Raiders in exchange for Khalil Mack, who has done his part to make the unit one of the best in the NFL the last two seasons.

So once again, Pace will get his chance to start his selections on Friday night with the team owning a pair of second round picks. The 43rd and 50th selections will start off a busy two days for the Bears who have seven total picks, with five coming on Saturday.

Of course, this is just where the Bears are at the moment, with the normally aggressive Pace likely shopping potential deals to acquire more picks or move into the third round. If things stay where they are, the Bears would be finished with selecting after that 50th pick, since their third round selection went to the Raiders in the Mack trade.

What does make it interesting is that both picks are close in proximity, which could increase Pace’s desire to move.

“We have a good feel for what type of players will be there around those picks and depending on how the draft’s unfolding, we’ll know ‘Hey, I feel like we can move back right now, accumulate some additional picks and still be in a good pool of players,” said Pace.

Where the general manager might go will depend on who is left. Highly-rated tight end and former St. Viator High School star Cole Kmet (Notre Dame) is still on the board along with a few safeties that could interest Pace.

They could also make a bold move an choose a quarterback, especially with Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts and Georgia’s Jake Fromm still on the board.

All our speculative guess at the moment, but at least Pace will get his chance to start his draft on Friday night.