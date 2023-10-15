CHICAGO — Chicago Bears fans honored Hall of Famer Dick Butkus at the first home game since he died.

On Sunday morning, fans and family gathered at Nacy Pier for a pre-game tailgate to remember the legendary linebacker and to raise money for two causes close to his heart.

Fans filled the Billy Goat Tavern and raised money for the Butkus Foundation, which promotes health and wellness, and the American Foundation, which promotes suicide prevention.

This was Matt Butkus’ first public appearance since his father’s death.

The hall of fame linebacker died Oct. 5 at 80.

The South Side native was a star at the University of Illinois before the Bears drafted him in the first round in 1965.

He retired after nine years with the Beacrs and then went on to become a broadcaster and actor.