LAKE FOREST – For a generation, he’s been the person helping players on the Bears get the equipment they need to take the field for practice and for games.

At the same time, Tony Medlin has been instrumental in keeping a three-decade charitable venture going for the Bears during the holiday. It’s for that reason that the head equipment manager of the Bears is the subject of this week’s “Random Hawlight.”

The head equipment manager was named The Salvation Army’s winner of the “Others Award” which salutes an individual for their contributions to the organization and the community as a whole.

Medlin has been instrumental in keeping the “Chicago Bears Coat Drive” going strong after taking over in his current role back in 1997. The initiative with The Salvation Army in conjunction with Jewel-Osco was started in 1989 and has occurred 33 times.

The honor was announced at the Chicago chapter’s Annual Civic Luncheon last Thursday.

“The Salvation Army partnership means so much to me, knowing the organization helps the less fortunate and gives people a chance to have a true outlet of giving,” said Medlin in a statement released by The Salvation Army. “The Bears are a giving organization, and I feel very fortunate to be a part of that and the values of helping people.”

Medlin began his career with the Bears in 1987.

