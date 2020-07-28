Bears DT Eddie Goldman will opt out of the 2020 season: Report

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 16: Jamaal Williams #30 of the Green Bay Packers carries the football against Eddie Goldman #91 of the Chicago Bears in the third quarter at Soldier Field on December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – One of the most consistent members of the Bears’ defense during the Ryan Pace era was one of his first draft picks.

Selected in the second round in 2015, Eddie Goldman has been a steady force on the defensive line for both Vic Fangio and Chuck Pagano. But with the 2020 season about to be played in a pandemic, Eddie Goldman is reportedly going to air on the side of caution this fall.

Sources: #Bears standout DT Eddie Goldman has informed the team he plans to opt out due to health concerns related to COVID-19. Goldman has been a standout in the middle of Chicago’s D since 2015. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2020

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the defensive tackle will opt out of the 2020 season due to health concerns over COVID-19.

Selected 39th overall in 2015, the second draft pick made by Ryan Pace after joining the Bears as general manager, Goldman has 12 1/2 sacks and 152 tackles in 67 games in Chicago. He’s started 15 or more games in four of his first fives seasons with the Bears, providing a steady presence in the middle of the team’s defense.

In 2019, he had a sack and 29 tackles in 15 games. It’s expected that Bilal Nichols, John Jenkins, and perhaps defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris will help to fill the void left by Goldman should the team not look outside the organization for a tackle.

Goldman is the first reported member of the Bears to opt out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which will feature numerous preseason changes over the next month-and-a-half. Starting on Tuesday with testing at Halas Hall and virtual meetings, most of July and the beginning of August will be spent in a lengthy ramp-up program with no hitting.

The entire preseason schedule has been canceled, with the Bears hitting the field for the first time in their regular season opener September 13th against Detroit.

Teammate Akiem Hicks showed his support to Goldman on Twitter Tuesday morning.

I’ll always support my brother. It’s just how I’m built! — akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) July 28, 2020