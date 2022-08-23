LAKE FOREST – When he was drafted in the spring of 2021, there was hope that he would be an effective member of the wide receiver and special teams units for the coming years.

But with a new regime in place, an early injury, and so-so play on the field, Dazz Newsome’s career with the Bears has come to an end.

The Bears have confirmed their waiving of five players this morning, including WR and 2016 sixth round pick Dazz Newsome. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/D0vIIbubAF — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 23, 2022

The receiver and returner was among five cuts made by the Bears on Monday to get down to 80 players on the active roster ahead of the deadline to do so this afternoon.

Defensive back BoPete Keys, defensive lineman LaCale London, fullback Jake Bargas, and offensive lineman Julien Davenport were among the others let go.

Known for his speed along with his pass catching and return ability at North Carolina, Newsome was selected in the sixth round by the Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft. But he had a setback in offseason workouts when he broke his collarbone and after training camp was put on the practice squad.

He was activated late in the 2021 season and made two catches for 23 yards, with a reception in Week 16 against the Seahawks and Week 18 against the Vikings.

With a new regime under general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, Newsome had a rough preseason with a few drops along with a pair of muffed punts. The chance to perhaps earn a spot in a very new receiver group slipped away from Newsome, who now gets the chance to have a fresh start to his career with another team.

The Bears face the Browns in their final preseason game on Saturday before opening the season against the 49ers on Sunday, September 11th at Soldier Field.