Bears cornerback Artie Burns tore his ACL at Tuesday’s practice: Report

LAKE FOREST – For the first time during this most unusual training camp at Halas Hall, the Bears are dealing with a major injury, and it comes from one of their new players.

Late Tuesday morning, head coach Matt Nagy confirmed that cornerback Artie Burns suffered a left knee injury during the earlier workout but didn’t get into specifics. But the injury is one that reportedly will keep him out for the season.

Tests today showed that Bears’ CB Artie Burns tore his ACL, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2020

Per numerous reports, the first from Adam Schefter at ESPN, Burns tore his ACL during the Tuesday workout, delivering a blow to a Bears’ secondary looking for a starting quarterback.

On Monday, Burns was taking snaps with the Bears’ first team opposite Kyle Fuller and was expected to make a run a the starting spot in this first season with the team. The former first round pick was hoping to get a fresh start after his snaps decrease in the last two of his four seasons with the Steelers.

This means that second round draft pick Jaylon Johnson could get his opportunity to compete immediately for a starting role along with Kevin Toliver, who is in his third year with the Bears.