LAKE FOREST – By making one more deal ahead of the trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon, the Bears became part of a very active day in the NFL that’s rarely been seen in the history of the league.

By acquiring Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for the team’s own second round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bears were a part of a day in which ten trades were made and 12 players were moved to other teams.

According to NFL Research, that is the most players dealt and most trades made in the last 30 years on deadline day.

Here are the other players who were traded on Tuesday ahead of the league’s 3 PM central time deadline:

LB Bradley Chubb – Broncos to Dolphins

RB Chase Edmonds – Dolphins to Broncos

TE T.J. Hockenson – Lions to Vikings

WR Calvin Ridley – Falcons to Jaguars

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. – 49ers to Dolphins

RB Nyheim Hines – Colts to Bills

RB Zack Moss – Bills to Colts

DL Jacob Martin – Jets to Broncos

CB Rashad Fenton – Chiefs to Falcons

S Dean Marlowe – Falcons to Bills

CB Williams Jackson III – Commanders to Steelers

In the week ahead of the trade deadline, the Bears were as active as any team in the leagues as they pulled off a trio of trades leading up to Tuesday.

DE Robert Quinn – To Eagles for a 2023 fourth round pick

LB Roquan Smith – To Ravens for a 2023 second and fifth round pick

WR Chase Claypool – From Steelers for 2023 second round pick (Bears original pick)

The deals marked arguably the most active trade deadline in the history of the Bears’ franchise as they continue to reshape their roster under new general manager Ryan Poles.