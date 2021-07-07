Bears announce their 2021 training camp schedule

Chicago Bears players warm up and stretch during NFL football training camp at Halas Hall on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Lake Forest, Ill. (Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports via AP, Pool)

LAKE FOREST – A year-and-a-half after making the workouts back fully to team headquarters, the Bears are ready to welcome fans back to training camp for the first time since 2019.

On Wednesday, the Bears released their full training camp schedule as they return to a more normal schedule for the 2021 season after the COVID-19 pandemic cut into their plans a year earlier.

Players will report to Halas Hall on Tuesday, July 27th with a closed practice being held the next day on Wednesday, June 28th. The first open practice is on July 29th and will be one of 14 that will feature up to 1,000 fans.

As they have in the past, the Bears will also hold a practice at Soldier Field on Saturday, August 3rd as part of their Family Fest. Technically, the team’s training camp continues until September 2nd, but the final four practices at Halas Hall are closed to the public.

To distribute the 1,000 free tickets per day, the team will have fans enter a drawing online at this website that begins on Thursday and runs through July 15th. Fans will be allowed to register for up to four tickets per day for as many practices as they would like with mobile tickets being distributed after the drawing.

Ticket distribution for the Soldier Field practice on August 3rd has yet to be determined.

With no parking available at Halas Hall, fans can park for free at Hawthorn Mall and take a shuttle bus to team headquarters. Fans will be required to wear masks on the shuttle bus but those who are vaccinated will not have to do so during training camp workouts. Those who aren’t must wear a mask and maintain social distance at Halas Hall.

Because of continued COVID-19 restrictions that limit fan-player interaction, there will be no autographs at training camp.

This is the first time that camp is being held in Lake Forest since 1983, with the team being on the road in Platteville, Wisconsin (1984-2001) then Bourbonnais (2002-2019) ever since.