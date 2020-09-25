Bears announce PointsBet as first sports betting partner

Soldier Field will be the home of Chicago Fire FC soccer again in 2020.

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have announced a partnership with PointsBet, a global sportsbook operator, as their first sports betting sponsor.

In addition to the partnership, PointsBet will be opening four sportsbook locations across the Chicago area, with a flagship location at Hawthorne Race Course in Stickney. Other locations will be in Prospect Heights, Oakbrook Terrace and Crestwood.

Bears fans will also have access to a team-specific code throughout the season on the PointsBet app.

Former Bear Devin Hester has also recently partnered with PointsBet, adding to the sportsbook’s immediate connection with the Chicago area.