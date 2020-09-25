Bears announce PointsBet as first sports betting partner

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Soldier Field will be the home of Chicago Fire FC soccer again in 2020.

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have announced a partnership with PointsBet, a global sportsbook operator, as their first sports betting sponsor.

In addition to the partnership, PointsBet will be opening four sportsbook locations across the Chicago area, with a flagship location at Hawthorne Race Course in Stickney. Other locations will be in Prospect Heights, Oakbrook Terrace and Crestwood.

Bears fans will also have access to a team-specific code throughout the season on the PointsBet app.

Former Bear Devin Hester has also recently partnered with PointsBet, adding to the sportsbook’s immediate connection with the Chicago area.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News