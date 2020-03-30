Bears Allen Robinson does work on and off the field as the COVID-19 pandemic continues

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 24: Chicago Bears Wide Receiver Allen Robinson (12) reacts after gaining yards in the first half during an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Chicago Bears on November 24, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – During his time in the NFL, he’s tried to fill his role as the Bears’ No. 1 receiver while also being a charitable member of the community.

Those efforts have continued for Allen Robinson over the last two years, and do today even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Join @ARWithinReach to help provide meals for kids/families in need. It will take a team effort to get through these tough times! The link is in my bio pic.twitter.com/6zjyskVmxk — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 28, 2020

This week, Robinson announced that he’s matching up to $12,000 in donations made to his “Within Reach” foundation to help provide meals to Chicago Public Schools children who are currently out of schools.

He’s partnering with the Greater Chicago Food Depository to make this happen, and he spoke to Lauren Magiera about the effort on Friday.

"There's a ton of people being affected by this coronavirus pandemic, and that's not even people who are getting the virus," said Robinson. "There's people who have to provide meals and stuff for their family, there's people who have to now not go to work because they have to take care of their kids or keeping kids at home or already are in the hospital and now have less attention on them because there are more coronavirus patients."

"Our whole world is being affected so, for me, if I can play any part to try to help anyone out that's possible, I want to be able to do that, especially with it being kids. I know growing up and being able to have food at school and things like that. I can only imagine with some kid now not being able to go to school not getting the opportunity to have meals on their table."

While also working to help kids in Chicago get food during the pandemic, Robinson is also trying to train for the 2020 season, his third with the Bears. That presents its own challenges at the moment.

Robinson said that he's been given workouts by the Bears and is doing what he can while also contacting teammates here and there to talk.

Whenever he gets to return to the team headquarters at Halas Hall, he'll be working with a new quarterback. The Bears acquired Nick Foles through a trade with the Jaguars just after the start of the new year, and its expected he'll compete with Mitchell Trubisky this fall for the starting job.

Robinson said he's heard only good things about Foles from those he knows around the league, and he's not going to sweat a quarterback competition if it happens.

"I don't get too caught up in that, I just try to go out there and catch passes," said Robinson of a potential, and perhaps likely, quarterback competition. "So whoever is lined up under center, however that may go, who ever makes who better, or whatever the case may be, we just want to get the best team that we can have."