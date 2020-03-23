Bears add veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo to the mix

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans is pursued by Barkevious Mingo #52 of the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – A trend is continuing to develop on the defensive side of the ball for the Bears over the past few days.

Ryan Pace has continued to sign players to short-term deals to shore up the team’s depth at a few positions.

Late Sunday night featured another signing like this as once again the Bears looked to a player that they hope can find their way after a quiet 2019 season.

The #Bears continue to add depth on defense, agreeing to terms with LB Barkevious Mingo on a 1-year deal, source said. He’s a familiar face for #Bears DC Chuck Pagano from their time in Indy & ST coach Chris Tabor from their time in Cleveland. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2020

Per numerous reports, the first from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bears are signing linebacker Barkevious Mingo to a one-year deal. This is consistent with their weekend signings of safeties Deon Bush and Jordan Lucas along with cornerback Artie Burns.

Expect Mingo to be an outside linebacker backup to either Khalil Mack or newly acquired Robert Quinn in 2020.

The well-traveled Mingo has played seven seasons in the NFL with five different teams, spending the 2019 campaign with the Houston Texans. It was the least productive of his seasons to date, as he saw just 73 snaps on defense with most of his play coming on special teams.

He was on the field for all 16 games but made just one start and six total tackles for the season. Mingo saw much more of the field during his previous stop in Seattle in 2018, when he made 14 starts for the Seahawks. The linebacker finished that season with 48 tackles, three for loss including a sack, along with a forced fumble.

Defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano got the chance to work with Mingo in Indianapolis in 2017 before he was let go. That season, he forced a career-high three forced fumbles along with two sacks in 16 games, primarily in a reserve role

Mingo was drafted sixth overall by the Browns in the 2013 NFL Draft out of LSU and spent his first three seasons in Cleveland. He registered a career-high five sacks in his rookie year, but had just two the rest of his time with the Browns.

Before the start of the 2016 season, Mingo was traded to the Patriots where he was mostly a reserve and special teams player on the Super Bowl LI champions.