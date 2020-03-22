Bears add more depth at safety with the signing of Jordan Lucas

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 07: Jordan Lucas #24, cornerback with the Kansas City Chiefs, returned an fourth quarter interception 49 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) ***Jordan Lucas***

LAKE FOREST – The focus on the secondary continues for Ryan Pace at this stage of free agency for the Bears with a series of one-year moves in hopes of finding two starters and building depth.

Today comes the latest addition at safety, as a member of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs comes to town.

The #Bears signed SS Jordan Lucas to a 1-year deal worth $1M, as the former Chief has a new home. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2020

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bears have signed strong safety Jordan Lucas to a one-year contract. That’s consistent with their deals over the last few days with safety Deon Bush along with cornerback Artie Burns.

Like those two players, Lucas comes to Chicago as a member of the 2016 NFL Draft class, having been taken in the sixth round by the Dolphins. He spent two years in Miami as a special teams player before being traded to Kansas City shortly before the start of the 2018 season.

He started four games that season but has mostly been a reserve for the Chiefs ever since, taking 42 snaps on defense with the majority of his play on special teams. In two years in Kansas City, he had 39 tackles with an interception.

Lucas jumps into a safety group that has one locked in starter – Eddie Jackson- with Bush along with Kentrell Brice. The other starter, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys last week. It’s expected the Bears will add another through free agency or the NFL Draft at the end of April.