Bears acquire QB Nick Foles in a trade with the Jaguars: Report

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 01: Nick Foles #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the first quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TIAA Bank Field on December 01, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – After the struggles Mitchell Trubisky had in his third year with the Bears in 2019 and the lack of a backup in the building, it was assumed that the team would be picking up a well-known quarterback as the new league year begins.

Ryan Pace appears to have done so through a trade with Jacksonville.

QB trade: Jacksonville is trading QB Nick Foles to Chicago for the Bears’ compensatory fourth-round pick, sources tell ESPN.



Bears’ coaches such as Matt Nagy have worked with Foles in past and know him well. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

On Wednesday, hours before the official start of the new NFL year, Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that the Bears will acquire quarterback Nick Foles from the Jaguars in exchange for a fourth round compensatory pick in this year’s draft.

The Bears cannot confirm the move till the start of the new league year.

By acquiring Foles, the Bears are reuniting him with head coach Matt Nagy, who worked with the quarterback in Philadelphia during his rookie season in 2012. Four years later, Nagy was Foles’ offense coordinator during his one season spent in Kansas City.

While Pace has already said that Mitchell Trubisky is the presumptive starter coming into the 2020 season, Foles figures to push him for the job the entire season. The acquisition of the veteran quarterback is due to the lack of progress from the quarterback over his three years with the franchise.

Foles spent only one year in Jacksonville after signing a four-year, $88 million contract last offseason. But a broken left clavicle in the opener sidelined him for much of the season, playing in just four total games before being benched in December in favor of rookie Gardner Minshew.

In those games, Foles completed 65.8 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and two interceptions, as Jacksonville lost all four games he played in.

This was a disappointment after a celebrated second stint with the Eagles in 2017 and 2018. A backup to Carson Wentz, Foles was pressed into action during both seasons, and in January and February of 2018 led Philadelphia to their first Super Bowl championship.

Oddly enough, it was a touchdown catch on a pass from current Bears tight end Trey Burton in Super Bowl LII that became one of the iconic plays of the Eagles’ victory.

The same thing happened in 2018, as Foles once again replaced an injured Wentz and led the Eagles to a Wild Card berth. In their first playoff game against the Bears at Soldier Field, the quarterback led a game-winning touchdowns drive late in the fourth quarter of a 17-16 victory.

That infamous “double-doink” game, which Bears’ kicker Cody Parkey missed a potential game-winning field goal off the upright and crossbar, is Foles’ last win as a starter. The Eagles would lose their divisional round game to the Saints in New Orleans the next week.