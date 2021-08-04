‘Battle of the Blocks’ Peace Tournament returns to Englewood

CHICAGO – It’s been a tradition in the Englewood neighborhood for over a decade, but like many other events, it had to take a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But “The Battle of the Blocks Peace Tournament” is back in 2021 as it will be staged for the 13th time in 14 years, returning to the parking lot across from Nicholson Stem Academy at 6001 South Peoria.

Pastor Pervis Thomas is putting on the event for another year in hopes to bring together different blocks of the neighborhood in hopes of promoting peace and having great competition on the court.

The event started on Wednesday, August 4th and continues through Friday, August 6th with the games starting at 4 PM next to Nicholson Academy.

Larry Hawley of WGN News Now was at the Battle of the Blocks Tournament as it opened on Wednesday, and you can see his interview with Pastor Thomas, players, and sponsors in the event, which you can watch in the video above.

For more information on the event, including a vaccination event that will be taking place across the street at New Canaan Land Missionary Baptist Church, click here.