Baseball legend Lou Brock reportedly dies at the age of 81

ST. LOUIS, MO – APRIL 11: St. Louis Cardinals hall of famer Lou Brock throws out a first pitch before the Cardinals home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium on April 11, 2016 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Hall of Famer Lou Brock passed away Sunday afternoon at the age of 81, according to the Post-Dispatch.

Brock started playing in the MLB in 1961 with the Cubs, but spent the majority of this career with the Cardinals. He played his last game in 1979.

He had 3,032 career hits, 149 home runs and 938 stolen bases.

The trade to the Cardinals for Ernie Broglio and others has haunted Cubs fans since 1964.

Brock went on to win a World Series that year and again in 1967.

He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1983.