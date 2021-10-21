Barack Obama gives the Chicago Sky a congratulatory call after their WNBA championship

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 19: The Chicago Sky celebrate with confetti during the 2021 Chicago Sky Championship Parade on October 19, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Kena Krutsinger/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The praise has been coming for the team since the clock hit zero in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday, and it hasn’t stopped.

Fellow Chicago athletes along with those around the country have sent the Chicago Sky praise for winning a WNBA title along with civic leaders on the city, state, and national level.

On Thursday, the Sky shared a special phone call they had with the 44th President of the United States, who also celebrated their championship.

Barack Obama made a call to the team following the celebration of their title at Millennium Park on Tuesday, doing so in a meeting with all the members of the Sky. Video of the moment was posted by the team to both Twitter and Instagram.

“I just want to let you know that Michelle, Malia, Sasha, and Barack are all proud as Chicagoans to have World Champs in our neighborhood,” said Obama to the team on the call. “I wish I could have gone to some games myself but, you know, I was watching them.”

Obama sent a shoutout as well to Candace Parker and Kahleah Copper in the call specifically along with the point guards as well.

On Sunday, Obama had sent on a tweet congratulating the team for winning their first WNBA Championship by beating the Phoenix Mercury 3-1 in the finals.

“Congrats to our new WNBA champs, @ChicagoSky!,” wrote the former president. “I couldn’t be prouder of this team — they worked hard for this moment, and have made our city proud.”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama would sent her congrats to the team on Twitter by subtweeting the call that was posted by the Sky.

“Congrats, @ChicagoSky! So proud of this team for winning their first @WNBA championship,” wrote Obama.