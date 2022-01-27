Balanced Bulls beat the Raptors for a second-straight win

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 26: Chicago Bulls Center Nikola Vucevic (9) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors Forward Pascal Siakam (43) during a NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls on January 26, 2022 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – For the first time in nearly two weeks, the Bulls “Big 3” was on the court together on Wednesday night, and the combined effect of their presence showed over the course of 48 minutes.

DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic were all playing together for the first time since January 14th when LaVine hurt his knee. Together in their own way, they helped the Bulls to a win over the Raptors.

DeRozan had a team-high 29 points while LaVine chipped in 23 and Vucevic 17, with the center making the eventual game-clinching shot with under a minute to go in the Bulls’ 111-105 victory over Toronto.

With his team up by just three points with under 20 seconds to go, Vucevic put it away with a long three-pointer that accounted for the team’s final three points. Struggling a bit from the field over the past few weeks, the center finished 8-for-11 on the night while also completing a double-double with 15 rebounds.

As for DeRozan, who had Monday night’s win over the Thunder off for rest, he went 11-of-19 from the field to lead the way offensively as he now awaits a possible starting spot on the Eastern Conference All-Star team. LaVine, who went 9-of-16 from the field in his second game back from injury, is also in the running for a starting spot.

Those will be announced on TNT at 6 PM central time.

Javonte Green returned to the starting lineup after just getting back from an injury on Monday, going 6-of-9 from the field with 12 points and six rebounds.