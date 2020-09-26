Athletes Unlimited presenting a unique way to stage pro softball in 2020

ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 29: Team Wagner celebrates a home run by Megan Wiggins #25 in the sixth inning against Team Pendley at Parkway Bank Sports Complex on August 29, 2020 in Rosemont, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

ROSEMONT – While many people know about what’s been going on in the NBA, NHL, and WNBA bubbles in late September, there’s another one going on right here in the Chicago area.

Athletes Unlimited is currently running a softball tournament in the Rosemont area, using a unique system which has players switch teams each week based on performance. The athletes can also earn more money based on their performance throughout the entire season.

Meanwhile, the players are isolated to prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 and continue play through the entire five-week season. It’s provided a way for players in National Pro Fastpitch after the pandemic canceled their entire 2020 season.

Josh Frydman profiled this league for GN Sports on Friday, and you can watch it in the video above.