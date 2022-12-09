CHICAGO – Over the course of a century, with a healthy amount of it spent in Chicago, she has quite a few memories and lessons of a long life lived.

Now, Sister Jean is going to put those in writing for all to read.

The longtime Loyola University men’s basketball chaplain is pairing with veteran college basketball reporter and broadcaster Seth Davis on a memoir entitled “Wake Up With Purpose!: What I’ve Learned in My First Hundred Years.”

(Courtesy: Harper Select Publishing)

Announced by Harper Select in a news release this week, the book is due to be released on February 28, 2023.

“I’ve seen so many changes in the last 103 years, but the important things remain the same. I wanted to recount the story of my life for people, not because I feel that I am so special or my life has been so extraordinary, but rather as a way to give people hope and optimism that once they find their purpose, they can go through life with joy and fulfillment,” said Sister Jean in the news release from Harper Select.

The book is described by the publisher as “part life story, part philosophy text, and part spiritual guide” from the native of California who arrived in the Chicago area in 1961 to teach at Mundelein College.

When it merged with Loyola in 1991, Sister Jean joined that school and became the men’s basketball chaplain in 1994.

Always a fixture on the Rogers Park campus, she found national and international fame in 2018 when the Ramblers made a surprise run to the 2018 Final Four in San Antonio. Sister Jean was one of the storylines at the tournament and spoke in front of a packed news conference at the Alamodome before Loyola’s national semifinal game against Michigan.

Once again, she was in the spotlight in 2021 when the Ramblers made a run as the eighth seed to the Sweet 16 in Indianapolis. Sister Jean celebrated her 103rd birthday back in August with a celebration on the Loyola campus.

At that ceremony, she had the plaza near the Loyola CTA red line stop named in her honor.