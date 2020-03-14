As they make Danny Trevathan’s deal official, Bears tender contract to DE Roy Robertson-Harris

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 20: Roy Robertson-Harris #95 of the Chicago Bears plays against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field on October 20, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – While the sports world is mostly at a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL offseason continues to move forward, as the Bears and other teams are at work getting their rosters set for 2020.

That includes the Bears, who’ve already made some moves ahead of the start of the new league year at 3 PM on Wednesday.

Reported heavily on Thursday, the Bears made their signing of Danny Trevathan official on Friday evening. The linebacker gets a new three-year contract with the team after he spent the last four seasons with the Bears.

The deal is reportedly worth $8 million per season and helps keep continuity on a defense that’s been near the top of the NFL the last few seasons.

With that in mind, the Bears are also looking to keep one of their defensive ends around for a bit as well.

We have tendered a one-year contract to RFA @BigXander95.



DETAILS. ⤵️ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 13, 2020

On Friday, the Bears tendered a one-year contract to defensive end and restricted free agent Roy Robertson-Harris in hopes of retaining his services.

A 2nd-round tender for #Bears DL Roy Robertson-Harris, who had 2.5 sacks last year from the inside. https://t.co/gABoHLR6ev — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2020

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the deal on the level of a second round tender. That means that if a team signs Robertson and the Bears don’t match, the team will receive a second round pick.

Per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the contract offer is worth around $3.4 million.

In 15 games last season, Robertson-Harris had 2 1/2 sacks with three pass deflections and 30 total tackles. An undrafted free agent out of UTEP, the defensive end has 7 1/2 sacks in 44 career games for the Bears with six pass deflections and 65 total tackles.