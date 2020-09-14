As the Red Stars get back underway on the field, Sarah Gorden continues her efforts with mental health initiatives

SANDY, UTAH – JULY 26: Sarah Gorden #11 of Chicago Red Stars controls the ball against Brianna Visalli #14 of Houston Dash during the second half in the championship game of the NWSL Challenge Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium on July 26, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – When they finished up their final in the NWSL Challenge Cup against Houston, it appeared their season might be coming to an end.

But the Chicago Red Stars aren’t done with their efforts on the field for the 2020 season, and at the same time they’re still doing what they can for the community off of it as well.

The team began the first of three Fall Series games against the Washington Spirit at Segra Field in Loudon County, Virginia. Sarah Luebbert scored her first career NWSL goal to give the Red Stars the early lead, but the team couldn’t get any offense going the rest of the way.

Hurt by two yellow cards against Savannah McCaskill, Washington got a pair of goals in the second half, including the winner three minutes into stoppage time to pull out the 2-1 victory.

Defender Sarah Gorden remains on the team’s roster for the fall series, but while that’s going on, she’s also starting up a new foundation to help with a cause close to her heart.

The Elk Grove native and former DePaul soccer player has launched “HoodSpace” this September, a foundation to help girls of color with their mental health through activities like meditation, yoga, and sport.

This continues Gordon’s efforts in helping those in Chicago with mental health, having held the “Pass it On” Twitter fundraiser during the NWSL Challenge Cup back in July. That aided the “Get Yo Mind Right” mental health initiative in Chicago, and HoodSpace will be a more permanent effort by Gordon to do so.

“The goal of HoodSpace is to empower Black girls in our city,” said Gorden in a statement released after the launch of the foundtation. “We’ve seen the trauma and violence systemic racism creates. HoodSpace provides different outlets to help process emotions and create presence and mindfulness.

“This in turn leads to healing and an empowered individual.”

Right now HoodSpace is raising money by selling “Air Gorden” T-Shirts through the Red Stars’ supporter group – Chicago Local 134, which you can purchase by clicking here.

You can follow updates on HoodSpace as it begins on Twitter and Instagram.