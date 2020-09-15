As the Chicago Sky prepare for the WNBA playoffs, Courtney Vandersloot makes league history

Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) sets up a play during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

BRADENTON, Fla. – For the third time since the pandemic began, a major sports league is beginning their postseason. For a second-straight year, the WNBA’s playoffs feature a team from Chicago.

After finishing their regular season with 12-10 record, the Chicago Sky are the sixth-seed in the postseason and will face the seventh-seeded Connecticut Sun in an elimination first round game on Tuesday at 6 PM.

It’s the same position the Sky were in last season, playing a “Win or Go Home” game immediately in the playoffs. They were successful a year ago, defeating the Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena before falling in another single-elimination playoff game to the Aces in Las Vegas.

“We know how we felt after that second one when we were right there, this close to getting to the semifinals. I know that we know we have to win every moment and win each possesion. I think we’re really locked in on what we have to do and how important these games are in order to get to the next part.”

While the Sky prepare for that contest in the Bradenton bubble tonight, one of their guards found out that she made some WNBA history on Tuesday morning.

A review of the statistics determined that guard Courtney Vandersloot finished the season with ten assists, becoming the first in the history of the WNBA to do so. She was sitting at 9.9 but was credited with another assists to put her at the double-digit mark.

In here tenth and best season with the Sky, Vandersloot is a WNBA MVP candidate after she also scored a career-high 13.6 point per game. She will play a major part moving forward for the Sky if they hope to win their first championship in franchise history, especially with the team playing without Diamond DeShields or Azura Stevens the rest of the playoffs.

“After all the adversity and the slump that we’ve been in, we still have a chance to make a run for a championship. That’s the blessing,” said Vandersloot. “It’s just one game, it’s 40 minutes. We’ve played our entire season, worked this hard, sacrificed everything to be here, and we’ve got 40 minutes to prove it.”