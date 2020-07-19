As Rizzo recovers, versatile Victor Caratini could be a Cubs’ first base option

CHICAGO – If the best case scenario takes place, he’ll only have to play two positions during the pandemic-shortened 60 game season.

Anthony Rizzo’s back could force him to play a third.

David Ross said the first baseman will had a good day Saturday as he did some hitting in the cage and did some fielding work, but no definitive return has been set.

“All positives, still day-to-day,” said Ross of Rizzo, so in the meantime, it’s Victor Caratini that could get the call at first base.

He’s the Cubs backup catcher for this season, and will be the exclusive catcher for starter Yu Darvish. When Willson Contreras is in the lineup, Caratini will likely get his shot at designated hitter over the course of 60 games.

But with a chance that Rizzo ends up on the injured list to start the season, first base is a position Caratini will have to be well versed at as well.

“Everytime he tries to play first base, he does the best that he can,” said Caratini Saturday through an interpreter. “Always trying to help the team and put the team first.”

Should he do so by playing first base early, it won’t be a completely foreign position for Caratini. He’s had 42 games at the position since joining the big league club in the 2017 season, including 21 during the 2019 season.

Yet catcher (57 games in 2019) and designated hitter figure to be his primary duties should Rizzo be healthy from day one. He showed promise in his third season with the team, sporting a slash line of .266/.348/.447 with 11 homers and 34 RBI.

This shortened season will give Caratini a shot to showcase his talents at multiple positions as he takes on the most responsibility of his young career. He won’t sneak up on anyone this season as opponents pay more respect to his prowess at the plate as he continues to impress his new manager.

“He continues to grow behind the plate for me in his game calling, his leadership skills are coming along,” said Ross of Caratini. “I feel like he’s been a good player a good time now.”

In a shortened season, and with one of their key contributors hurt, he’s the player the Cubs need right now.