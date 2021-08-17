A’s Pitcher Bassitt Hit with Line Drive, Sox Win Game 9-0

Chicago White Sox’s Jake Lamb (23) and Jose Abreu celebrate the team’s 9-0 win over the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt was carted off the field Tuesday night after he was struck on the side of his head by a line drive, casting a shadow over the Athletics’ 9-0 loss to José Abreu and the Chicago White Sox.

With two on and no outs in the second inning, Bassitt threw an 89.5 mph cut fastball that Brian Goodwin drove up the middle. Bassitt went down on the mound right after he was hit, holding his head, and his teammates quickly waved to the dugout for assistance.

As players on each side looked on, Bassitt was attended to by an Oakland trainer and other personnel before he was helped into a cart while holding a towel to his face. A’s center fielder Starling Marte had his hands on his head as the right-hander was driven by him.

The team said Bassitt, 32, was “conscious and aware,” and was taken to a hospital.

Abreu and Jake Lamb each hit a three-run homer for the AL Central-leading White Sox, who improved to 11-11 against the AL West this year. Andrew Vaughn had two hits and two RBIs.

Reynaldo López (2-0) pitched five innings of one-hit ball in his third start since he was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte last month. The right-hander has a 1.08 ERA in 11 appearances overall after he struggled last season.

Oakland’s loss and the New York Yankees’ doubleheader sweep against the Red Sox created a crowded picture at the top of the AL wild-card standings. The A’s and Yankees are 68-52, followed by the Red Sox with a 69-53 record.

After Bassitt (12-4) left the game, Burch Smith surrendered Vaughn’s two-run single before Lamb hit a drive to center for his sixth homer.

Abreu connected against Smith in the fourth, just clearing the wall in left. With his 25th homer, the reigning AL MVP moved into a tie with Boston slugger Rafael Devers for the major league lead with 89 RBIs.