As expected, Ayo Dosunmu gets a 2021 NBA Combine invite

CHICAGO – He was one of the best players in the country during the 2020-2021 college basketball season and helped put his school back in the national conversation.

Now Chicago native Ayo Dosunmu will get the chance to improve his NBA stock in his hometown coming up later in June.

Here’s the list of expected participants for the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago from June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis, including former @EMPEHIAthletics & @IlliniMBB star Ayo Dosunmu. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/AZ16pXWLqW — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 15, 2021

The former Morgan Park High School and Illinois star was one of 69 college, NBA G League Ignite, and international players to be invited to the 2021 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago from June 21-27. The combine will be held at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis.

He’s one of five Big Ten players to be included in the combine that will serve as another way for players to show off their skills before the NBA Draft on Thursday, July 29th.

In his third and final year at Illinois, Dosunmu established himself as one of the best players in all of college basketball. Becoming the first in school history to be named an first team AP All-American, Dosunmu averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 points per game.

He helped the Illini to their first Big Ten Tournament championship and No. 1 seed since 2015.