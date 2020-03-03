Arlo White, Tony Meola, and Tyler Terens are part of the Chicago Fire FC’s broadcast team for WGN-TV games

CHICAGO – A few familiar faces will be presenting soccer games to Chicago Fire FC fans when they tune into WGN-TV over the next few months.

On Tuesday, the club announced that Arlo White and Tyler Terens will handle play-by-play for the broadcasts while Tony Meola will serve as the color commentator, This year, 24 of the team’s games will be on WGN-TV as part of a new multi-year agreement, with the first game coming this Saturday as the Fire face the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium.

One of the most well-known voices in global soccer, White has served as the primary play-by-play broadcaster for NBC’s Premier League coverage since 2013-2014. He’ll continue in that role while also calling soccer games for the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo this summer.

Berens will also serve as play-by-play commentator this season, and at 26 comes to the Fire with a significant amount of experience. He’s called games in the Concacaf Champions League, Concacaf Gold Cup, Concacaf Nations League, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, USL and NCAA.

Known by US soccer fans for his time as the goalkeeper for the men’s national team, especially the team’s run in the 1994 World Cup, Meola has a long track record in the booth for soccer games. He was broadcasting games during his playing career and served on one of the top crews for Fox Sports’ coverage of the 2018 World Cup.