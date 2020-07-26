Arlington Park opens their 2020 racing season without fans

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS – It’s one of the many sporting destinations in the Chicagoland area during the summer, but like everything else, racing has had to wait in the northwest suburbs.

Arlington Park saw their annual racing season get delayed for over two months, and when it finally started this week, there were no fans in the stands.

At least the competition was able to continue on the track, and opening day even featured an upset, with the hope that spectators might be able to enter the venue by the end of the season.

