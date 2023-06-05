PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola lost his no-hit bid against the Detroit Tigers on Nick Maton’s three-run homer into the second deck with two outs in the seventh inning on Monday night.

Nola had faced the minimum through six innings and struck out 10 with two walks. He ran into trouble in the seventh when two batters reached on a walk and fielding error. But the righty still had two outs when he hung an 0-2 breaking ball to Maton and the third baseman crushed one into right to make it a 5-3 game.

Nola walked Jake Marisnick with two outs in the third inning but the outfielder was out at first base on a caught stealing by catcher J.T. Realmuto. Nola walked Maton with one out in the fifth but the baserunner was erased after Eric Haase hit into an inning-ending double play.

Nola threw 68 of 108 pitches for strikes. Nola, who record two strikeouts on automatic strike three calls, has now pitched at least six innings in each of hit last 10 starts.

He entered 82-66 in a career spent all with the Phillies since his debut in 2015. The right-handed ace is a free agent at the end of the season. Nola pitched two complete games in 2022 and has five in his career.

There have been no no-hitters in the majors this season, the first since Major League Baseball introduced a pitch clock. There were a record nine in 2021 and four last year.

Nola is trying to throw Philadelphia’s first no-hitter since Cole Hamels threw one in his final start for the Phillies in a July 15, 2015, win against the Chicago Cubs.

Nola had a no-hitter broken up in the seventh inning of a 2018 start against Toronto.

Trea Turner hit two solo home runs and had an RBI single, and Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos added run-scoring hits to stake Nola to a 5-0 lead against the Tigers.

