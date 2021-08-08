Anthony Rizzo tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo has tested positive for COVID-19, the manager of the Yankees announced Sunday.
According to multiple media organizations including USA Today, ESPN and The Atlantic , New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Rizzo was experiencing “light symptoms.”
In June, when he was still with the Chicago Cubs, Rizzo said he had not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.
He spoke to “Kap and J. Hood” on ESPN Chicago 1000 at the time.
“There’s just a lot that went into it,” said Rizzo to hosts David Kaplan and Jonathan Hood on Friday morning. “Talking to all the doctors and it was a very hard decision on all ends but it’s just one of those things where you just continue to be safe and continue to go on and live your life.”
Rizzo was scheduled to play in the Field of Dreams game against the White Sox in Iowa this week.
ESPN reports Rizzo joins catcher Gary Sanchez and pitchers Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery as Yankees players to recently test positive for the virus.