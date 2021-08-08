Anthony Rizzo tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo has tested positive for COVID-19, the manager of the Yankees announced Sunday.

According to multiple media organizations including USA Today, ESPN and The Atlantic , New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Rizzo was experiencing “light symptoms.”

Anthony Rizzo tested positive for Covid, Aaron Boone said. He is on the IL. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 8, 2021

Anthony Rizzo's symptoms seem light right now, per Aaron Boone. Achy, etc. He tested positive after Sat's game. In June, Rizzo said he was unvaccinated and "taking some more time to see the data in all of it." Boone didn't say whether or not Rizzo had been vaccinated since then. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 8, 2021

In June, when he was still with the Chicago Cubs, Rizzo said he had not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

He spoke to “Kap and J. Hood” on ESPN Chicago 1000 at the time.

“There’s just a lot that went into it,” said Rizzo to hosts David Kaplan and Jonathan Hood on Friday morning. “Talking to all the doctors and it was a very hard decision on all ends but it’s just one of those things where you just continue to be safe and continue to go on and live your life.”

Anthony Rizzo testing positive for Covid will prevent him from playing in the Field of Dreams game on Thursday and playing in Chicago next weekend. Of course, his health is of first concern. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 8, 2021

Rizzo was scheduled to play in the Field of Dreams game against the White Sox in Iowa this week.

ESPN reports Rizzo joins catcher Gary Sanchez and pitchers Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery as Yankees players to recently test positive for the virus.