Anthony Rizzo keeps the donations to healthcare workers going during the COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO – One of the things that he’s been known for outside of Wrigley Field is his contributions to the health care industry.
As a survivor of Hodgkin lymphoma in 2008, Anthony Rizzo has been a frequent donor of funds and support to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. In 2017, he committed $3.5 million to them to help those kids and their families fighting cancer.
Through his family foundation, those contributions have continued through the years, and still due during the country’s time of need.
Since the early part of the pandemic, they’ve committed to giving daily meals to health care workers not only at Lurie but also at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida.
Rizzo’s foundation has also been taking in donations from others to help raise money to provide more help for healthcare’s first responders.
The first meals started arriving on March 16th and have continued consistently at both facilities over the last few weeks since the pandemic took hold in America.
They’ve also begun to donate outside of those two hospitals, including Illinois Masonic Hospital and, as of Monday, 200 meals to other hospitals including Northwestern medical’s COVID unit.
Rizzo sent a personal message on Twitter Thursday on what would have been Opening Day for the Cubs in Milwaukee. Per the video, the foundation has served 800 meals to hospitals in Chicago and in Florida.
Expect those to continue as Rizzo does his part to help medical personnel in this difficult time.