Anthony Rizzo keeps the donations to healthcare workers going during the COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO – One of the things that he’s been known for outside of Wrigley Field is his contributions to the health care industry.

As a survivor of Hodgkin lymphoma in 2008, Anthony Rizzo has been a frequent donor of funds and support to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. In 2017, he committed $3.5 million to them to help those kids and their families fighting cancer.

Through his family foundation, those contributions have continued through the years, and still due during the country’s time of need.

We are providing a warm meal each day to this staff from our wonderful restaurant partners. So support our nurses and support local businesses by donating today.



TEXT HOPE44 to 52000 to automatically donate $20

OR



Visit https://t.co/dvyTLjEEWZ to contribute what you can! pic.twitter.com/1y2KcVdBoF — A. Rizzo Foundation (@RizzoFoundation) March 16, 2020

Since the early part of the pandemic, they’ve committed to giving daily meals to health care workers not only at Lurie but also at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida.

Rizzo’s foundation has also been taking in donations from others to help raise money to provide more help for healthcare’s first responders.

First meal delivered from @NonninaChicago and @PiccoloSogno. These restaurants support us year round by donating food and participating in the Cook-Off.



TEXT HOPE44 to 52000 to automatically donate $20



OR



Visit https://t.co/dvyTLjEEWZ to contribute whatever you can. pic.twitter.com/zwTjxWJ3PF — A. Rizzo Foundation (@RizzoFoundation) March 16, 2020

The first meals started arriving on March 16th and have continued consistently at both facilities over the last few weeks since the pandemic took hold in America.

Lunch is delivered! Another 100 health care workers were served a warm meal today thanks to all your generosity. Together we are making a difference.



Text Hope44 to 52000 or visit https://t.co/E8WwWHpOou pic.twitter.com/bFIyH0VKmO — A. Rizzo Foundation (@RizzoFoundation) March 27, 2020

They’ve also begun to donate outside of those two hospitals, including Illinois Masonic Hospital and, as of Monday, 200 meals to other hospitals including Northwestern medical’s COVID unit.

Tomorrow we will be delivering 200 meals to diff hospitals including Northwestern's COVID unit.



Help us make a difference and show these Doctors, Nurses and support staff HOW MUCH WE CARE while also supporting local restaurants!



Text Hope44 to 52000 or https://t.co/dvyTLjEEWZ pic.twitter.com/AAKzUtEixb — A. Rizzo Foundation (@RizzoFoundation) March 29, 2020

Definitely not the #OpeningDay I had imagined but let's all stick together (while practicing social distancing) and help one another. #OneTeam



Text Hope44 to 52000 or https://t.co/AfQLkHgb3o pic.twitter.com/8ByanCqTXQ — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) March 26, 2020

Rizzo sent a personal message on Twitter Thursday on what would have been Opening Day for the Cubs in Milwaukee. Per the video, the foundation has served 800 meals to hospitals in Chicago and in Florida.

Expect those to continue as Rizzo does his part to help medical personnel in this difficult time.