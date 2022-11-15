NEW YORK – As one of the more popular members of the Cubs in the last generation, there was some hope from fans that the first baseman might end up back in Chicago in 2023.

But that won’t happen, as Anthony Rizzo is ready to stay in his current city for at least the next few years.

Per numerous reports on Tuesday, the first from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the first baseman is staying with the Yankees as he’ll sign a two-year, $40 million contract with a club option for the 2025 season.

The Yankees have yet to confirm the move, but Rizzo did officially decline his qualifying offer from the team.

Rizzo has been with the Yankees since July of 2021, when the Cubs traded him to New York at the trade deadline. That ended his celebrated 9 1/2-year run in Chicago where he was a three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove, and 2016 Silver Slugger Award winner while helping the club to five playoff appearances in six seasons.

Considered one of the leaders in the clubhouse, Rizzo was a big part of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship, the first for the team in 108 years.

Since joining the Yankees, the first baseman has a slash line of .230/.338/.466 with 40 homers and 96 RBI in 179 regular season games. In 2022, Rizzo hit .224/.338/.480 with 32 homers and 75 RBI as New York won the American League East division and advanced to the AL Championship Series.

As for his former team, the Cubs are still searching for a first baseman and are expected to try and acquire a player at the position through free agency or a trade before the 2023 season.