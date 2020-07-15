Anthony Rizzo frustrated by return of back spasms

CHICAGO — Anthony Rizzo’s back trouble is back.

An MRI confirmed rib head inflammation in the Cubs first baseman’s left side. Rizzo felt good during live batting practice over the weekend, but the recovery didn’t go as well as he’d hope.

“Frustrating just because how physically in shape I felt like I was coming in. Can’t control the flare ups,” Rizzo explained. “Once these spasms break, it’s kind of like it goes from severe pain to absolutely nothing. I’m past the severe pain part. I’m not at the nothing stage. But, I’m somewhere on the good side.”

Rizzo says he’s doing everything but hitting right now. He’s dealt with back issues throughout his career, but Rizzo doesn’t think he’ll start the 2020 campaign on the injured list.

“We’re going to take it day to day. I’d rather miss a couple games early, if necessary, than a big chunk. To me, it’s kind of similar to ’18. When it was early in the year, ended up missing six or eight games where if it was later in the year, we would have played those games. Kind of just playing the risk/reward right now. We know every game is important. For me personally, I’m going to be pushing getting back as fast as I can and take the risk because the reward of being with the guys and playing alongside them is worth it.”

Any prolonged absence for Rizzo would be a big blow for the Cubs, who open the season on July 24 against Milwaukee. If the three-time All-Star can’t go, David Ross says Kris Bryant and Victor Caratini will handle first base duties.