CHICAGO — As it turns out, two teams from the same school in the Chicago area will have the chance to take the field at the “Friendly Confines.”

Northwestern University announced this week that they’ll be playing one of their baseball games at Wrigley Field this spring, returning to the venue for the first time in a decade.

The Wildcats will face Notre Dame on Tuesday, May 16 at the ballpark at 5 p.m. central time in a non-conference match-up before their final Big Ten series against Iowa that weekend in Evanston.

It’s the second baseball game that Northwestern has played at Wrigley Field, with the tenth anniversary of the first coming on Thursday. On April 20, 2013, the Wildcats defeated Michigan 6-0 thanks to a shutout from pitcher Luke Farrell, who would pitch for the Cubs during 2018 season and then in their minor league system in 2022.

Northwestern will also play a football game at Wrigley Field in 2023 as they’ll take on Iowa at the Friendly Confines on Saturday, November 4. That will be the Wildcats’ third contest at the ballpark, having played Illinois in 2010 and Purdue in 2021.

On April 26, 2014, Northwestern’s Lacrosse team also played a match at Wrigley Field, defeating USC 12-7.

Thursday marks the 107th anniversary of the Cubs calling the venue home, as they played their first contest at then Weeghman Park. On that day, the team defeated the Cincinnati Reds 7-6 in 11 innings.

In 1920, the name was changed to Cubs Park before finally becoming Wrigley Field in 1926. Along with serving as the primary home for the Chicago Cubs, it was also home to the Chicago Bears from 1921-1970, NFL’s Chicago Cardinals from 1931-1939, along with the NASL’s Chicago Sting from 1977-1982 & 1984.