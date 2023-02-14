GLENDALE, Ariz – When it comes to local storylines in the Super Bowl in 2023, there were two people who were at the top of the headlines.

Nick Allegretti of Frankfort captured his second Super Bowl title as a lineman for the Chiefs and did so after his wife gave birth to twin girls in Chicago earlier in the day.

Former Bears coach Matt Nagy also collected his first championship ring in the NFL in his first season back on Andy Reid’s staff after being fired by the Bears last year. He’s a senior assistant and quarterback’s coach for the team.

But there is another member of the staff from the Chicago area who also picked up his second Super Bowl title on Sunday.

Chicago-born Greg Lewis, who went to Rich South High School in Richton Park, has been on Reid’s staff with the Chiefs since 2017. He was first a wide receivers coach and had that position when the team won Super Bowl LIV in February 2020 and when they won the AFC Championship in January 2021.

That next season, Lewis became the team’s running backs coach, the title he held as Kansas City defeated the Eagles 38-25 in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday at State Farm Center in Glendale, Arizona.

This is the third NFL stop in his coaching career as he was an offensive assistant for the Saints in 2015 under Sean Payton and then wide receivers coach under Doug Pederson with the Eagles in 2016. Before that, Lewis started his coaching career in college at San Diego, San Jose State, and Pittsburgh, serving as a wide receivers coach at each stop.

A standout receiver at Rich South High School, Lewis would walk on at Illinois and would find his niche in head coach Ron Turner’s offense. He helped the team to a bowl game in his first season in 1999 and then a Big Ten championship along with a Sugar Bowl appearance in 2001.

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Eagles in 2003, Lewis would play in Philadelphia through 2008 and with the Vikings from 2009-2010. In 116 games, he caught 152 passes for 1,992 yards and eight touchdowns with nine catches for 180 yards in 11 playoff games, including a touchdown with the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.