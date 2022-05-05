CHICAGO – For the first time in franchise history, a season begins with a title defense.

That’s the challenge ahead for the Chicago Sky over the summer and fall as they look to become the first repeat champion in the WNBA since the Los Angeles Sparks did so back in 2001 and 2002.

Coincidentally, that will be the Sky’s opponent when they open regular season play on Friday at Wintrust Arena as they take the floor for the first of 36 games. A number of players return from the squad that went had a playoff run to remember as they went 8-2 to clinch the first championship in the franchise’s history.

Annie Costabile is covering the team once again for the Chicago Sun Times and has been following the team during training camp. She talked about a couple of topics on the team in this edition of WGN News Now Sports Talk.

Costabile talked about what she’s looking for early on in the season along with what’s transpired since their championship last fall.

You can watch her entire conversation with Larry Hawley in the video above.