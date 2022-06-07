ANAHEIM – When he joined the team in 2020, he was looking to start a new chapter of his successful baseball career that came after his time in Chicago ended.

But Joe Maddon’s latest stop in his career wouldn’t even make it through three seasons.

On Tuesday, the former Cubs’ manager was fired by the Angels from the same position in the middle of his third year with the club as they remain in a terrible slump at the start of June. Los Angeles has lost 12-straight games and fallen 8 1/2 games behind the Astros for first place in the American League West division.

Third base coach Phil Nevin will serve as interim manager.

Maddon finishes his current tenure with the Angels with a 130-148 record over parts of three seasons, which includes the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Los Angeles never made the playoffs with the manager at the helm of the ball club.

This came after Maddon had a successful run as the Cubs’ manager over five seasons from 2015-2019, where he guided one of the most successful stretches in the over century-long history of the franchise. The team made the playoffs four times, won two National League Central division titles while making the NLCS twice.

In 2016, the Cubs won the World Series for the first time in 108 years, snapping the franchise’s much-dreaded championship drought. His unique and charismatic style made him one of the more popular head coaches and managers in Chicago sports history.

Maddon finished 471-339 with the Cubs and was named the 2015 NL Manager of the Year.

After the team failed to make the playoffs in 2019, then team president Theo Epstein and Maddon decided not to renew his contract.

Maddon joined the Cubs after a successful nine-year run as the manager of the Rays where the club made four playoff appearances and won the 2008 American League pennant. He was named the AL’s Manager of the Year that season and in 2011.