DETROIT – Despite a brutal Opening Day loss where they dropped the lead twice in the final two innings along with injuries to two key players, the White Sox managed to start their first series of 2022 with a victory.

They have two of their hitters in particular to thank for that – one who kept a strong first series going while another was just getting his shot to make his debut.

Shortstop Tim Anderson had three hits while designated hitter Andrew Vaughn had four RBI in a 10-1 White Sox victory over the Tigers that helped them take two of three games in the first series of 2022. This was preceded by a 5-2 win on Saturday that helped take out the sour taste of a 5-4 Opening Day defeat.

That came after the White Sox lost leads in the 8th and 9th innings, losing on a Javier Baez walk-off double off Liam Hendriks, who surrendered the tying runs as well. Now the team can feel better as they approach their first home game of 2022 Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

For Sunday’s wrap-up, it’s proper to begin with Anderson, who returned after a two-game suspension for bumping an umpire in a benches-clearing dust-up at Comerica Park in September of 2021. He made his presence felt on the first pitch he saw on Sunday as he smacked a leadoff double to left of Tarik Skubal.

It was the catalyst for a two-run inning that sparked a big day for the White Sox on offense with Anderson contributing two more hits to the effort.

Vaughn would do a lot of his damage late in the contest to officially put the Tigers away. For a second time this season the second-year player took one out of the yard in the seventh inning as his three-run homer put the White Sox up 2-1.

In the ninth, Vaughn finished up the four RBI day with a single in the ninth, which continues his strong start to the year. In ten at-bats in three games, he has four hits with six RBI as he looks to find his place more permanently in the lineup.