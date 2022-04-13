SAN FRANCISCO – Major League Baseball had history at Oracle Park on Tuesday night, and it concerned one of the Giants’ assistant coaches.

Alyssa Nakken, who is an assistant for San Francisco, became the first woman to coach in a regular season game in league history against the Padres. She replaced first base coach Antoan Richardson, who was ejected in the third inning of the game.

Nakken entered for him in the third inning and remained coaching there for the rest of the Giants’ 13-2 victory over San Diego.

When she entered the game, she received an ovation from the crowd along with a handshake from Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer.

Hired as an assistant coach by current Giants manager Gabe Kapler in January of 2020, she did serve as a first base coach during an exhibition game against the Athletics in July of that year. It was one of the warm-up contests for the club before they took the field before a pandemic-shortened 60-game season.

Nakken joined the team in 2014 as a baseball operations intern that came after a standout softball career at Sacramento State.