Allen Robinson reportedly unhappy with Bears amid contract negotiations

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Allen Robinson wants a contract extension.

The Bears star wide receiver is set to be an unrestricted free agent when his three-year, $42-million deal expires at the end of the season and negotiations with GM Ryan Pace don’t appear to be going well.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Robinson has asked for a trade if the two sides can’t come to an agreement.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter talked to Robinson’s agent after the news broke. He reportedly said no trade request was made, but Robinson is unhappy the Bears aren’t willing to pay him market value.

Brandon Parker, agent for Bears’ WR Allen Robinson, said he and his client have not requested a trade. However Robinson, who is in the last year of his contract, is unhappy that Chicago has been unwilling to pay him market value for wide receivers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2020

The former Pro Bowler removed his Bears-related photos from Instagram and deleted the team’s name and image from his Twitter bio.

Robinson’s teammates have been busy tweeting on his behalf.

I been movin' calm, don't start no trouble with me

Tryna keep it peaceful is a struggle for me… #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/9Hb0oVmRoo — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) September 14, 2020

If the Bears opt to let his current deal run out, they will likely place the franchise tag on number 12, which in 2020 was worth over $17 million for wideouts.

Robinson has said all the right things on the record to keep his talks with the organization private, even as recently as last week.

“For me, it’s never my focus. I’ve said that before. I’m not focused on that. I’m focused on the season.”

However, NFL Insider Tom Pelissero reports he’s had a much different sentiment behind the scenes

“He feels like he has been disrespected and the Bears’ offers to this point haven’t reflected his fair market value.”

Last season, Robinson led all Bears receivers with 98 catches for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns. He started his 2020 campaign with a team-high five catches for 74 yards.