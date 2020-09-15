Allen Robinson reportedly unhappy with Bears amid contract negotiations

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Allen Robinson wants a contract extension.
The Bears star wide receiver is set to be an unrestricted free agent when his three-year, $42-million deal expires at the end of the season and negotiations with GM Ryan Pace don’t appear to be going well.
According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Robinson has asked for a trade if the two sides can’t come to an agreement.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter talked to Robinson’s agent after the news broke. He reportedly said no trade request was made, but Robinson is unhappy the Bears aren’t willing to pay him market value.
The former Pro Bowler removed his Bears-related photos from Instagram and deleted the team’s name and image from his Twitter bio.
Robinson’s teammates have been busy tweeting on his behalf.
If the Bears opt to let his current deal run out, they will likely place the franchise tag on number 12, which in 2020 was worth over $17 million for wideouts.
Robinson has said all the right things on the record to keep his talks with the organization private, even as recently as last week.
“For me, it’s never my focus. I’ve said that before. I’m not focused on that. I’m focused on the season.”
However, NFL Insider Tom Pelissero reports he’s had a much different sentiment behind the scenes
“He feels like he has been disrespected and the Bears’ offers to this point haven’t reflected his fair market value.”
Last season, Robinson led all Bears receivers with 98 catches for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns. He started his 2020 campaign with a team-high five catches for 74 yards.