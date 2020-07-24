Ahead of opening day, the Cubs and White Sox release their 30-player rosters

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 20: Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox turns a double play over Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Chicago Cubs during an exhibition game at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 20, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Managers and front office staff will have a most unusual year when it comes to organizing their rosters for the 2020 season.

There are no minor leagues to get players from, only a taxi squad that is practicing nearby. There is an end of August trade deadline, but how much movement will be made after 30 days is to be determined.

On top of that, a 60-game season means progressive roster reductions as the next two months go on. But for now, major league teams get the chance to select 30 players for their roster for the first two weeks of the year, and both Chicago clubs did on Thursday.

Here is the White Sox 30-player opening day roster for 2020. The pitching rotation was also set: Giolito, Kuechel, Lopez, Cease, Rodon. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/2nump0xOeA — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 23, 2020

The White Sox 30-player roster featured a few interesting inclusions as they start the season Friday against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field. Left off the roster were infielders Nick Madrigal and Andrew Vaughn, both young prospects viewed as potential candidates to start the year with the major league club.

Instead, they’ll head to Schaumburg where they’ll train with the other members of the team’s “taxi squad” for the 2020 season. These players will fill in for those who have to miss a game or go on the injured list.

Pitcher Carson Fulmer, the team’s first round draft pick, will not be headed there as he was designate for assignement.

Along with the roster release, the White Sox officially set their starting rotation for the beginning of 2020. Lucas Giolito was previously announced as opening day starter and will be followed by Dallas Keuchel, Reynaldo Lopez, Dylan Cease, and Carlos Rodon.

Here is the Cubs 30-player opening day roster for 2020. Jose Quintana starts on 10-day IL, Daniel Descalso on 45-day IL. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/2TE0fRzGCW — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 23, 2020

The Cubs roster featured few surprises with a healthy Anthony Rizzo (back) on with no time on the IL after issues during summer camp. Jose Quintana is on the 10-day IL after thumb surgery while Daniel Descalso is on the 45-day list with an ankle sprain.

David Ross’ first roster as a major league manager will take the field for the first time on Friday night against the Brewers at Wrigley Field.