After winning in November, Notre Dame is no match for Clemson in the ACC Championship

CHARLOTTE – Winning games against big opponents has been a criticism of Brian Kelly’s decade-long tenure at Notre Dame, but that narrative appeared to change in November.

That’s when his team knocked off No. 1 Clemson in South Bend for the programs first win over a top ranked squad since 1993. Many thought it was an indication that the program had taken another major step in cementing itself among the elite in the country.

But Saturday may represent a step back in that regard, because another chance to knock off the Tigers in the ACC Championship didn’t go well at all. In fact, it looked more like previous appearances in major games under Kelly.

With Trevor Lawrence in the lineup, which was not the case in November, Clemson’s offense clicked against the Irish and their defense as just as dominant. Both factors led to a 34-10 Tigers’ blowout of the Irish that denies the school their first conference title in their only year in the ACC.

While that’s not good, the way they lost could leave a negative impression on the College Football Playoff committee. Initially it was believed the Irish, due to their undefeated record and earlier win over the Tigers, would likely be in with a competitive showing against Clemson even in defeat.

Now there is a little more of a question as to if Notre Dame can crack into the four-team playoff for the second time in three years. They’ll find out their fate at Noon EST on Sunday when the finalists are released.

Lawrence, a favorite for the Heisman Trophy, looked the part as he completed 25-of-36 passes for 322 yards with two touchdowns compared to an interception. He also added a 90 yards and a rushing score in the second half to the effort, which started early and continue most of the night.

After Notre Dame took an early 3-0 lead, Lawrence hit Amari Rodgers for a 67 yard touchdown then E.J. Williams with a 33-yard strike to make it 14-3. After a Tigers field goal, Travis Etienne went 44-yards for a rushing score before the half to make it 24-3 as he finished with 124 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, Notre Dames offense went nowhere for most of the evening, with the unit not coming close to the 47 points they scored in the November match-up. Their rushing attack was shut down, gaining just 44 yards on 30 carries (1.5 yards per carry) and Ian Book couldn’t generate much either.

The senior quarterback was sacked six times and threw for just 219 yards, with the Irish not reaching the endzone till the fourth quarter when the game was already decided.

This was an uncharacteristic effort for this Notre Dame team that seemed more ready to take on the challenge of the big stage. Now they’ll have to wait to see if they get that chance on New Year’s Day in the playoff.