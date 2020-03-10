After strong seasons, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn earn Big Ten honors

CHAMPAIGN – It was another sign of just how much the program has turned around over the past year.

During the past few seasons, postseason honors for Illinois’ players have been a little less frequent than in the past as the program fell on difficult times. But that changed after a transformative 2019-2020 season.

🏆 FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR 🏆@kxng_alpha named the B1G's top rookie by both the coaches and media. He's the fourth #Illini FOY overall and the first since @djrich32 in 2010. pic.twitter.com/DBV4Qm5iE5 — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 9, 2020

Center Kofi Cockburn was named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Year after an outstanding first season in Champaign. A physical presence in the paint that’s been missing during the Brad Underwood era, he averaged 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds on his way 12 double-doubles on the seasons.

Cockburn was named the league’s Freshman of the Week seven times, and on Sunday he sealed Illinois’ season-ending win over No. 18 Iowa with a block of Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza as time expired.

He becomes the first Illini to win the league’s newcomer honor since D.J. Richarson in 2010.

🏆 FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN 🏆@AyoDos_11 is the first #Illini named first-team all-conference since @Meechi32 in 2010. Dosunmu was named first team by the media (2nd team by the coaches). pic.twitter.com/2rXEu6nzaG — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 9, 2020

Ayo Dosunmu also ended a long stretch of players not making the league’s first team at the end of the season. The sophomore guard was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the media, becoming the first to do so at Illinois since Demetri McCamey in 2010.

One of the best players in the program over the last decade, Dosunmu has made a name for himself with his production along with clutch play. His game-winning jumper in the final seconds at Michigan on January 25th is one of the best moments of the season, and he provided the winning points against the Hawkeyes on Sunday.

Dosunmu averaged 16.6 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.3 rebounds a game, and his performance could prompt him to leave early for the NBA after this season.

A lot of that could depend on his performance in the NCAA Tournament, where Illinois is all but assured of going after a seven-year absence. Cockburn and Dosunmu had a lot to do with that, and the Big Ten recognized that on Monday.