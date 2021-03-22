After missing out in 2020, Northwestern’s ready for the Women’s NCAA Tournament in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 11: Players of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrate a basket during the second half of a college basketball game against the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 11, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Northwestern Wildcats won the game 65-49 over the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – A year ago, they were set to take part in one of the great moments in program history.

After an outstanding regular season that included a Big Ten championship, Northwestern women’s basketball was set to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at Welsh Ryan Arena. The Wildcats were 11th in the country and poised to make it past the second round for the first time in school history.

But then the pandemic happened, canceling the postseason before they ever got to take the floor.

Don’t think that hasn’t been on Northwestern’s minds this week in San Antonio, as they are now getting ready for a 2021 NCAA Tournament that will go off as scheduled. It won’t be a totally normal “March Madness” due to COVID-19, but the Wildcats will get the postseason opportunity they missed out on last year.

Don’t think that hasn’t been on their minds since they were selected as a seventh-seed last Monday.

“Last year, because of COVID, we would have hosted the first two rounds, the same group,” said head coach Joe McKeown. “They have a little chip on their shoulder because they wanted to prove how good they were last year.”

They’ll get the chance on Monday when they open up the tournament with UCF at Bill Greehey Arena in San Antonio. After the year wait, Northwestern will take the floor for their first NCAA Tournament game since 2015 at 3 PM.

It comes after the Wildcats went 15-8 in a slightly condensed 2020-2021 seasons in which they finished 11-7 in the Big Ten. That was enough to earn the program an at-large bid to the “Big Dance,” their eighth in school history.

“I think it will just be surreal,” said junior guard Veronica Burton, who was named a finalist for National Defensive Player of the Year on Monday, of getting the chance to play in the tournament. “When you’re young, you’re a little girl, you dream about this. I know I have. You watch it on TV.

“Obviously we were ready for it last year, but that didn’t happen. But just to finally be here, finally se you’re work pay off, I think there will be a lot of emotions but we’ll be excited, and we’ll use them to our advantage.”

It will be especially the case for the seniors on the roster, including guard Lindsey Pulliam, who will finally get that shot to take the floor in the tournament, an opportunity the pandemic denied in 2020.

“I think I’m gonna go out there and just try to leave everything I’ve got out on that court and try to survive and advance,” said Pulliam. “But I think I am going to get to a point where it’s like ‘Wow, this is what I worked for my four years and I finally made it here.

“So I’m going to do everything I can to keep it going.”

Just as they would have done a year ago, when the chance in front of them on Monday was denied.