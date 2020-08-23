After missing last five games, Cubs put Kris Bryant on the IL

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Earlier on Saturday, David Ross had hoped it wouldn’t be a possibility, saying that putting the team’s starting third baseman on the Injured List wasn’t an option at that moment.

But before the first pitch of Cubs’ game with the White Sox at Wrigley Field, Kris Bryant was shut down for a few days thanks to injuries in his left hand.

The Cubs have indeed placed Kris Bryant on the 10-day IL. David Ross said earlier in the day that it didn’t look like that would be the plan, but Bryant exits for the moment with a left finger sprain. Also had left wrist issue soreness as well. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/7mWgG6BYaD — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 22, 2020

The Cubs put the third baseman on the IL retroactive to August 19 officially with a sprain of his left ring finger. Per the team, Bryant suffered the injury against the Indians on August 12th diving for a ball in left field.

Despite returning to the lineup just two days later, Bryant has been off the field since Monday when he took part in the doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Bryant has played in 16 games this season and has struggled at the plate with a slash line of .177/.271/.324 with two homers and 4 RBI. He was 2-for-16 since the dive in Cleveland when he first injured his wrist and ring finger.