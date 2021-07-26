After missing four months, Eloy Jimenez is back on the White Sox roster

CINCINNATI, OH – SEPTEMBER 19: Eloy Jimenez #74 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates following the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 19, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – He’s one of the reasons why so many had high hopes for the club coming into the 2021 season. Now four months after it started, Eloy Jimenez is finally going to get the chance to take the field for the White Sox this summer.

Best of all, it’s a bit earlier than expected.

Prior to tonight’s series opener at Kansas City, the Chicago White Sox returned outfielder Eloy Jiménez from his injury rehabilitation assignment with Class AAA Charlotte and reinstated him from the 60-day injured list, and optioned infielder Jake Burger to Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 26, 2021

The outfielder was officially activated off the 60-day IL on Monday afternoon, a day after the team indicated that Jimenez would likely join the team in Kansas City. It’s also expected that he’ll get the chance to play tonight against the Royals as the White Sox begin a four-game series with their American League Central foe.

To make room on the active roster, infielder Jake Burger was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.

It’s a welcome return for one of the White Sox biggest stars who has yet to take the field in 2021 thanks to an injury suffered in spring training. On March 24th, he suffered a torn left pectoral tendon going for a ball over the left field fence in a spring training game against the Athletics in Glendale.

Jimenez underwent surgery that was expected to keep him out 5-to-6 months, but his rehabilitation was a bit quicker.

In mid-June, he was cleared to take part in baseball activities at the White Sox spring training facility in Glendale and then started his minor league rehab assignment in July. In 12 total games with Class-A Winston Salem and Triple-A Charlotte, Jimenez went 13-for-45 (.289) with two homers and four RBI along with a pair of doubles for the Knights.

In the pandemic-shortened 2021 season, the outfielder had a slash line of .296/.332/.559 with 14 homers and 41 RBI in 55 games. Because of that, Jimenez was named a recipient of the American League Silver Slugger Award.