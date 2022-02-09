After a loss to Purdue, Illinois in a three-way tie for first in the Big Ten

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – It was a March-worthy atmosphere in early February, with the crowd at a fever pitch between two of the nation’s best teams.

The night started with the visitors holding the top spot in the Big Ten by themselves, but at the end of 40 minutes, things would be a little more clouded.

Up by two at the half, Illinois couldn’t keep up with third-ranked Purdue over the final 20 minutes as the Boilermakers matched their crowd’s intensity at Mackey Arena in an 84-68 victory.

Matt Painter’s team outscored the Illini 48-30 in the second half and built as much a 19-point lead before settling with a 16-point triumph. Jaden Ivey had 22 of his game-high 26 points in the second half while Zach Edey and Eric Hunter Jr. added nine points each to help the Boilermakers pull away as their opponents struggled from the field.

Illinois shot just 10-of-28 in the second half and hit just 1-of-10 from three-point range as they dropped to 10-3 on the season, which has created a crowded top of the Big Ten.

Now the Illini are tied with Purdue and Wisconsin for first in the conference after the Badgers knocked off Michigan State on Tuesday night. Ohio State is sitting at 7-3 with two postponed games to make up along with one more contest than the other three leaders have played.

The Spartans are at 8-4 and a game-and-a-half off the pace while Rutgers is 2 1/2 back at 7-5.

Brad Underwood has yet to win a Big Ten regular season title at Illinois coming awfully close in 2021, but the team had to settle for second behind Michigan State. Before the pandemic canceled the postseason, the Illini finished the regular season one game behind conference tri-champions Maryland, Michigan State and Wisconsin.

Both seasons featured a crowded group at the top of the Big Ten, and with around a month to go in the regular season, it looks like a sizable group will be competing for that championship again.