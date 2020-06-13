After a long wait, the Chicago Red Stars hit the field for an NWSL tournament in June

CHICAGO – While a number of team sports in North America have begun to set their plans to return in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Women’s Soccer League will have the honor of being the first to play.

They’ll take the field starting on June 27th in Utah for a nearly month-long tournament that will finally get their season underway in 2020. Initially play was set for mid-April, but the coronavirus forced the season to pause before it ever started.

That’s great news for the Chicago Red Stars, who are coming off a runner-up finish in the NWSL in 2019. After their greatest season in franchise history, they’ll get the chance to show what this year’s squad is made of for the last six months of the year.

Lauren Magiera caught up with owner Arnim Whisler III and forward Kealia Oahi Watt to discuss the Red Stars team as they approach the tournament in a few weeks. You can watch that story in the video above.